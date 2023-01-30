Five food delivery boys arrested on charge of assaulting security guard in Kochi

January 30, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Five persons, all delivery boys with food aggregator Swiggy, were arrested by the Infopark police on Monday on the charge of assaulting the security guard of an apartment complex in Kakkanad.

The arrested are Mahadevan of Tamil Nadu, Sreejith of Thiruvananthapuram, Unni of Ambalapuzha, Nidhin of Mavelikkara, and Kannan of Thrissur.

According to the police, Mahadevan, the key accused, approached the victim, Ajeesh of Alappuzha, on the pretext of asking for directions at which the other accused, who were waiting there, allegedly assaulted him. According to eyewitness accounts, the victim would have been in even more serious trouble had his colleagues not come running to his help.

Mahadevan reportedly had a run-in with Ajeesh on January 19 at another apartment where the latter was on guard duty. Ajeesh had then stopped Mahadevan at the gate leading to a minor scuffle. Shortly thereafter, Swiggy delivery boys had gone to the apartment and allegedly threatened the security guards.

The police had since then found that the accused had gone in search of the security guards in places where they lived. The latest incident was a vindictive act, and the accused had assembled and conspired in a lodge a day before the incident.

A team led by Infopark Station House Officer Vibin Das and Sub Inspectors Binu and Jacob Mani made the arrest.

