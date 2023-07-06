Five flood mitigation projects for Kochi get administrative nod

July 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has issued administrative sanction for five projects worth ₹36 crore to be implemented in Kochi under Operation Breakthrough, the urban flood mitigation project.

Clearance was issued for constructing a new drainage from the Ernakulam South railway station area to the Kochi backwaters through Jos Junction at an estimated cost of ₹19.5 crore. The project for addressing waterlogging at High Court Junction at an expense of ₹4.5 crore and flood mitigation projects at Kammattipadam spending ₹2.5 crore have been cleared. The ₹9.5-crore project for restoring Perandoor canal has also been cleared. The Irrigation department will be the implementation agency for the projects, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Efforts are being made to expedite the Mullassery canal restoration work, which could effectively address waterlogging in South railway station and KSRTC bus stand areas. Only 25% of work could be completed so far, said the communication.

Esteem Developers, which had looked into the issue of waterlogging in the city, had earlier suggested opening more drains to carry flood waters to the Kochi backwaters. Though two drains were constructed as proposed by the agency, the construction of drains from St. Benedict Road and Mangalavanam could not be completed, he said.

As the Kochi Corporation has taken up the Thevara-Perandoor canal restoration work on its own, the fund allotted for the project will be used for the construction of the drain along St. Benedict Road and another along Gopala Prabhu Road. A petti and para facility would be set up in Division 18 using the fund, said the communication.

Flood mitigation projects are being regularly monitored. The cooperation of all agencies concerned was also ensured, the Mayor said.