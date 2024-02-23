GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five fishing workers rescued from sunken boat

February 23, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Praveen M P 9017

A fishing boat carrying five fishing workers almost fully sank west off Kannamaly on February 23 (Friday).

The boat Santa Maria sank after water swept into the hull while engaged in fishing. Following this, an alert was issued, and the marine enforcement rescued all aboard the boat. The rescued workers were Albin, 65, of Puthuvype, Antony, 71, of Kudungassery, Appan Raj, 53, of Andhra Pradesh, Gopal, 54, of West Bengal, and Naseer, 50, of South Malippuram.

The rescued were brought to Vypeen from where they were taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital by the Fort Kochi coastal police and the marine enforcement. The boat belonged to Sanjose. Since parts of the boat remains protruding on the surface, authorities have asked other fishing boats to be careful while manoeuvring in the area.

