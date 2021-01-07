Five Excise officials from Ernakulam win awards

Five Excise officials from the district have been awarded the Chief Minister’s medal for meritorious service.

Excise Central Zone Joint Commissioner K. Suresh Babu awarded the medals on behalf of the Chief Minister at the Central Zone office complex here on Thursday. The event was webcast.

Excise Circle Inspector T.N. Sudheer, Preventive Officers A.S. Jayan and K.R. Ramaprasad, and Preventive Officers of the Deputy Excise Commissioner’s special action shadow team N.G. Ajith Kumar and N.D. Tomy won the awards.

Mr. Kumar and Mr. Tomy have been active in the fight against drug menace in Aluva for over two years. They had received a reward from the Excise Minister for seizing drugs worth ₹2 crore in 2019. The five officers had collectively seized drugs worth over ₹3 crore from the district. Among the seized drugs were 0.26 kg of MDMA, over 100 kg of ganja, 10 kg of hashish, and over 5,000 nitrazepam tablets.