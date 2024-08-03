Five-day KCBC meet in Kochi from August 5

The five-day monsoon session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will begin in Kochi on August 5. The apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State will discuss, among other issues, the rehabilitation of people affected by landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, according to a press release from Jacob Palakkappilly, official spokesman, KCBC. The annual retreat of the bishops will continue till August 9.

The theological commission of the KCBC will meet for a day on August 5 at St. Thomas Mount, Kakkanad. Theologians will discuss various issues, including renewal of the training of priests. Catholicos Baselios Cleemis, cardinal and KCBC president, will inaugurate the meeting.