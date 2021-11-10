Five Congress leaders get bail in car vandalisation case

Accused ordered not to obstruct actor’s free movement or disrupt his profession

Five Congress leaders, including former Mayor Tony Chammany, who were arrested in connection with the damaging of actor Joju George’s car, were released on bail on Wednesday.

Releasing the accused on bail, the Judicial First Class Magistrate 8, asked them not to interfere in any manner with the peaceful living of the actor, who was the de facto complainant in the case. The accused were also asked not to obstruct his free movement or disrupt his profession, failing which the bail will be cancelled.

The accused were asked to execute a bail bond of ₹50,000 each with two solvent sureties, each for the same amount. They were also asked to deposit ₹37,500 each in court or together furnish a bank guarantee of ₹1,87,500 in due compliance with the provisions of the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act 2019.

Besides Mr. Chammany, Manu Jacob, Jerjas Jacob, Shereef, and Joseph Maliyekkal were released on bail on the day. The court will consider the bail application of three others on Friday.

The vehicle of the actor was allegedly damaged by the Congress workers after a row of vehicles was caught in the traffic block on the Aroor-Edappally stretch of the National Highway on November 1 following the protest organised by party workers against the fuel price hike.

While granting them bail, the court observed that the accused, who were the leaders or members of a prominent political party in Kerala, were unlikely to abscond if released on bail. None of the accused had any criminal antecedents, the court observed.

The court refused to accept the contention of the prosecution that the market value of the vehicle and not the value of the parts of the vehicle should be considered for assessing the damage caused by the accused.

The court observed that the prosecution had no case that the car was totally destroyed. It estimated the total value of the property destroyed in the incident as ₹6 lakh.

The court asked the accused not to threaten or attempt to influence the witnesses in the case and not to get involved in similar offences. The accused shall not destroy or attempt to destroy the evidence or interfere with the investigation, the court said. They should also appear before the investigating office in the case when required to do so, the court directed.