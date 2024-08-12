Five colleges in Ernakulam among top 100 in NIRF rankings 2024

Five colleges in Ernakulam district figured among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 released on Monday.

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, won the 20th rank as the autonomous institution improved its position from the 30th rank secured in 2023. The institution emerged top among the colleges in the State that found place within the top 100.

Other higher educational institutions in the district that figured in the top 100 include St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; and Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam.

St. Teresa’s College was placed at the 46th position (41st rank last year). Sacred Heart College, Thevara, won the 48th rank as it improved its position this year from the 72nd rank won last year. Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, won the 53rd rank. It had won rank 46 in 2023. Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, improved its performance this year as it won the 74th rank. In 2023, the college had secured the 87th position.

Dr. Binoy Joseph, Associate Director of the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, said that the enhanced research output and the impressive student placements in various programmes, including Business Administration, Human Resources Management and Social Work, had helped in improving the institution’s overall national ranking.

Dr. Shajila Beevi. S, Principal in-charge of Maharaja’s College, pointed out that the research output and publications had improved considerably, though the ranking went down slightly from the 46th position last year to 53 this time.