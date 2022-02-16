Five cases registered for violating gag order in actor assault case

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that five cases had been registered at the Kochi cyber police station for violating the order of the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court restraining the media from reporting the proceedings in the actor sexual assault case. The government submitted in a report filed before the court that for sustained and effective investigation of the cases, E.S. Bijumon, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hi-Tech Crime Inquiry Cell, had been authorised to conduct further inquiry in the cases. The submission was made when a petition was filed by the actor seeking to take action against the media for violating the trial court’s gag order came up for hearing. The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court had made the proceedings in-camera and the media was violating this order., actor Dileep, an accused in the case, said in his petition. The court had earlier directed the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by the actor regarding the flagrant violation of the restraint order and file a report. The court adjourned to February 24 the petition for further hearing.