Five bouncers, bar manager booked on charge of roughing up lawyer in Kochi

October 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Five bouncers and the manager of a prominent bar in the city have been booked by the Central police on the charge of assaulting a lawyer.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police has arraigned in Anas, a bouncer, Ashly, manager, and four other identifiable bouncers as the accused. No arrests have been made yet.

The incident took place at Watsons Resto Bar at Hotel International along Veekshanam Road on Saturday around 9.15 p.m. The complainant had turned up with his wife reportedly for having food.

As per the first information report (FIR), the complainant’s friend Jose, who was also inside the bar, had an argument with the entry of his two other friends. Following this, the manager allegedly hit Jose. Witnessing this, the complainant intervened at which the manager allegedly verbally abused him and asked the bouncers to rough him up as well.

“The complainant was beaten up by the bouncers using a bangle that goes by the name ‘Idivala’, leaving him with serious injuries on his face and eyes for which he was undergoing treatment,” police sources said.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means) 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). All the charges are bailable.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). All the charges are bailable.

However, non-bailable IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) is likely to be added if the complainant produces medical certificate vouching for fractures or other grievous injuries suffered by him in the assault.