Five bishops slam excommunication threat, call it Middle Ages culture

Five Syro-Malabar bishops joined the growing chorus against a threat to excommunicate priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese who do not heed a synod diktat on unified Mass liturgy from July 3.

A dissent note sent to Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil by the bishops said the recent circular issued by the major archbishop and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur smacked of “the Middle Ages culture of the Church. Excommunication is a term unheard of after the second Vatican Council. The oriental code of canon law does not envisage automatic excommunication”.

The bishops’ stand has deepened the divide over Mass liturgy in the Oriental Church with over 4.25 million followers across the globe. The archdiocese in Ernakulam is the largest administrative unit with about five lakh members. The divide is over Mass celebration — whether the priest should face people for the entire duration or, as the synod has ordered, turn to the people for liturgy of the Word and turn to the altar for the liturgy of consecration.

The bishops expressed surprise that the higher authorities of the Vatican and “our Permanent Synod” allowed sending out a joint circular that has “long-term negative consequences in our Church. And in conscience we find it very difficult to endorse this judgment”.

The dissenters

Bishops Ephrem Nariculam of Chanda; Jose Chittooparambil CMI of Rajkot; Jose Puthenveettil, auxiliary of Faridabad; Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad; and Sebastian Adayanthrath of Mandya said in their note that they held the synod decision on unified Mass and the Holy Father’s wishes close to their heart and in respective jurisdictions “we follow the uniform mode of celebration”.

The circular would plunge the archdiocese into turmoil, the bishops said, as they reminded Raphael Thattil and Bosco Puthur that the Holy Father insisted on obedience but stressed dialogue. The priests in the archdiocese follow the approved Mass text and the question now revolved around rubrics.

The bishops pointed out that the Pope wanted the problem to be solved by the Church itself but the joint circular was issued without consultations or seeking the opinion of the scheduled online synod.

The bishops also said there was no justification in handing out the highest punishment as ecclesiastical sanctions should be proportionate to the violation. “Where is the place for the benevolence we preach”? the bishops asked.

‘Circular leaked’

The bishops also questioned how the joint circular of June 9 was leaked even as it was scheduled to be discussed. “The big question is who has masterminded the whole process? Should we, the members of the synod, remain simply silent spectators”, the bishops said and expressed a feeling that the major archbishop was under “great pressure from certain corners”.

The synod has failed to be truly synodal. “We, the shepherds should confess with all humility that we failed in being prudent and merciful pastors and to listen seriously to our own brother bishops”. But we should not lose hope in these emotionally charged times but seek the intervention of the Holy Spirit, the bishops added.