Five arrested with sandalwood logs in Kochi

Forest department officials raided a house at Panampilly Nagar here on Saturday and arrested five persons on the charge of attempting to sell sandalwood weighing 93 kg.

The seizure was made by a team from the Forest flying squad at Perumbavoor. The arrested are Saju Sebastian of Thodupuzha, Nishad and Sajan K.G. of Adimali, Roy of Anaviratti in Idukki, and Sinu Thomas of Thamarassery in Kozhikode. The accused had taken the house on rent claiming that they were involved in timber business.

K.T. Udayan, Range Officer, said the accused had said that they had procured sandalwood from a private land at Thadiyampadu near Cheruthoni in Idukki. They had recently shifted their base from Idukki to Kochi. Saju, the prime accused, is said to be the mastermind of the illegal activity.

The forest team established contact with the accused as prospective buyers. They were invited to inspect the sandalwood on Saturday morning. It was stored at the backyard of the house. The arrested were handed over to the Mekkapala police and were produced in a court at Perumbavoor.