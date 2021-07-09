Five arrested with premium drugs

KOCHI

09 July 2021 22:59 IST

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and the Thrikkakara police arrested five youngsters allegedly with premium drugs.

The police seized 18 LSD stamps, 13 grams of MDMA, and 8 grams of hashish oil from the accused.

Haseef Rahman, 23, of Vazhakkala, Johnson Kurian, 23, of Kalamassery, Amir, 24, of Kaloor, and Sam Xavier, 22, and Richu V. Jolly, 23, from Vennala were arrested from a rented room at Palachuvadu satellite township.

The drugs were allegedly meant for a rave party in Munnar. The gang was allegedly into selling premium drugs for rave parties at premium hotels in Ernakulam.

LSD stamps were ordered over the dark web and delivered at the address of Amir’s friend, while MDMA was procured from Manali by Johnson.

The police swooped down on them following a tip-off. Amir has a murder attempt case against him at Thrikkakara, and Richu was an accused in an NDPS case registered by the Excise.