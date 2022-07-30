Kochi

Five arrested with MDMA, ganja in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 30, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 19:15 IST

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested with MDMA and ganja in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Elamakkara police on Saturday.

The arrested are Muhammed Thahir Hussain, 24, Naval Rahman, 23, and Siraj C.P, 24, all residents of Lakshadweep and Sonu Sebastian, 23, of Cherthala and Althaf, 24, of Thrissur. The police seized 0.34 grams of MDMA and 155 grams of ganja from them.

The arrests were made following information received during the interrogation of a man named Akbar who was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CISF arrested him while he was allegedly trying to smuggle out 190 grams of ganja to Lakshadweep. He was later handed over to the Harbour police. He reportedly gave away information about the other accused who were staying in a lodge at Karukapally.

A detailed investigation is on to find the source of the drugs, said Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K.A. Abdul Salam.

