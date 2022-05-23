Five arrested on theft charge
Most of the stolen items were recovered from accused
The Thrikkakara police have arrested five persons on charge of breaking into a locked house near Thrikkakara temple and stealing valuables worth around ₹6.56 lakh.
The arrested were identified as Rasheed Jamal, 24, Rippon Nusrul Islam, 26, Mithun Sheikh, 36, Imran Muhammed, 22; all from West Bengal, and Muhammed Saleem, 48, from Delhi.
According to the police, 15 sovereigns of gold, a laptop, a mobile phone and ₹6,000 were stolen. Most of the stolen items were recovered from the accused.
