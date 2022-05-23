Five arrested on theft charge

Most of the stolen items were recovered from accused

Most of the stolen items were recovered from accused

The Thrikkakara police have arrested five persons on charge of breaking into a locked house near Thrikkakara temple and stealing valuables worth around ₹6.56 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Rasheed Jamal, 24, Rippon Nusrul Islam, 26, Mithun Sheikh, 36, Imran Muhammed, 22; all from West Bengal, and Muhammed Saleem, 48, from Delhi.

According to the police, 15 sovereigns of gold, a laptop, a mobile phone and ₹6,000 were stolen. Most of the stolen items were recovered from the accused.