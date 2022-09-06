Five arrested on charge of attempt to murder

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kothamangalam police on Tuesday arrested five persons in a case registered for attempting to kill a man by knocking him down with a car.

The arrested are Vipin, 36, and Jijo, 30, of Asamannoor, Mahesh, 42, Ananthakrishnan aka Shyam, 28, and Arun Chandran aka Kannan, 38, of Nooleli. They were nabbed from Thenkashi.

According to the police, they tried to fatally knock down Ashraf of Irumalappadi on a July night. A dispute over pawning of a vehicle with Ashraf as intermediary had allegedly led to the attempt to murder.



They allegedly knocked down the victim riding on a motorcycle and then assaulted him. They had gone into hiding since then.

A team comprising Sub Inspectors Mahin Salim and C.M. Mujeeb and civil police officers P.M. Ajims and Sanal V. Kumar made the arrest.