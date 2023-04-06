ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested on charge of assaulting fisherman in Aluva

April 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were arrested by the Aluva police on Thursday on the charge of assaulting a fisherman.

The arrested is Ajayan, 21, of Alappuzha, Shojimon, 23, of Kottayam, Arjun, 21, of Paravur, Jijo Francis, 33, of Aluva, and Rijomon, 32, of Kothamangalam. They were accused of beating up a fisherman who was identified as Udayakumar on the night of March 29.

Udayakumar had emerged out of the Aluva railway station to have food after taking a ticket to Kanyakumari. He then had an encounter with Ajayan, a relative of his former wife. Following an argument, Ajayan and the other accused assaulted the victim, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They then fled from the scene. Udayakumar was left with broken ribs. The police produced the accused in court following which they were remanded.

Assault

The key accused in a case registered for the alleged assault on a youngster for not repaying a debt was arrested by the Kodanad police on Thursday. The arrested is Ajith, 29, of Kombanad. The victim, who was identified as Darwin of Kurichilakkodu, had allegedly played the role of an intermediary for securing a loan for his friend from the accused.

Darwin was called to a hotel, and Ajith and the other accused assaulted him.

Bootlegging

The Kodanad police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of bootlegging. The arrested is Shaji, 54, of West Vengoor. The police seized 15 bottles of liquor and ₹37,000 from him. The contraband was found stored in sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US