Five arrested on charge of assaulting fisherman in Aluva

April 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Five persons were arrested by the Aluva police on Thursday on the charge of assaulting a fisherman.

The arrested is Ajayan, 21, of Alappuzha, Shojimon, 23, of Kottayam, Arjun, 21, of Paravur, Jijo Francis, 33, of Aluva, and Rijomon, 32, of Kothamangalam. They were accused of beating up a fisherman who was identified as Udayakumar on the night of March 29.

Udayakumar had emerged out of the Aluva railway station to have food after taking a ticket to Kanyakumari. He then had an encounter with Ajayan, a relative of his former wife. Following an argument, Ajayan and the other accused assaulted the victim, the police said.

They then fled from the scene. Udayakumar was left with broken ribs. The police produced the accused in court following which they were remanded.

Assault

The key accused in a case registered for the alleged assault on a youngster for not repaying a debt was arrested by the Kodanad police on Thursday. The arrested is Ajith, 29, of Kombanad. The victim, who was identified as Darwin of Kurichilakkodu, had allegedly played the role of an intermediary for securing a loan for his friend from the accused.

Darwin was called to a hotel, and Ajith and the other accused assaulted him.

Bootlegging

The Kodanad police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of bootlegging. The arrested is Shaji, 54, of West Vengoor. The police seized 15 bottles of liquor and ₹37,000 from him. The contraband was found stored in sacks.