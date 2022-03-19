Five arrested on assault and robbery charges in Kochi

The Palluruthy police on Saturday arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youngster and robbing him of his mobile phone and motorcycle, besides threatening his friend to shell out ₹15,000 to return stolen things.

The arrested are Shijas, 29, Hamdhi, 26, Sajeer, 31, Shabeer, 30 and Shanavas, 43. All are residents of Palluruthy. One accused is absconding.

Aneesh, the victim, had come to his friend’s house at Palluruthy for a local temple festival. However, he lost his way after having gone out to buy cigarettes around 11 p.m.

He asked the accused by the roadside for help, following which he was allegedly assaulted and robbed. He fled from the scene and took refuge in a nearby house. And, the house owner alerted the police. By the time the police arrived, the accused had forced the victim’s friend into payment and fled.

A team led by Inspector Sylvester, Sub Inspector Deepu, and civil police officers Prashanth, Jijo, and Ratheesh made the arrest.