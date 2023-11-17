Five arrested on abduction and robbery charges in Kochi

November 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Five persons were arrested by the Ernakulam North police for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a migrant trader at the Kaloor market.

The arrested are Midhun K.G., 40, Sulfikkar N.H., 32, Abi. K, 33, Martin Clement Silva, 49, and Marshes Clement Silva, 45, all residents of Edappally. The victim is from Assam.

The accused used to target migrant labourers in the belief that they would not approach the police and intimidate them by flashing weapons, the police said. The victims were then abandoned in deserted areas.

Midhun, the prime accused, had allegedly planned the crime knowing that the victim had money in his account. The accused knew the victim and abducted and locked him up at a house in Chalikkavattom on November 13.

He was then assaulted and allegedly forced into revealing the pin of his UPI account and transferred money to the account of the accused. Further, they demanded another ₹50,000. Though the victim tried to arrange the money through his wife, it did not work out.

Later, the accused fled with his mobile phone and ₹79,700. The injured victim managed to reach the police station and lodge a complaint with the help of his wife and relatives.

Though the police tried to track down the accused using their mobile numbers, they switched off their phones and went into hiding. In between, the accused had been to Coimbatore and back to Kochi before they were arrested from a hideout at Chalikkavattom. The police also recovered a motorcycle and scooter used by the accused.

A team led by sub inspectors Ratheesh T.S. and Ashik N. Rafeek made the arrests.