Five arrested in two separate cases of assault

October 19, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including four siblings, were arrested in connection with two separate cases of assault in Aluva town.

Brothers Sajith, 32, and Sarath, 27, of Choondy were arrested in connection with an alleged attack at a petrol pump at Ashokapuram. Vijay, 32, and Vimal, 29, of Desom and Nivin, 33, of East Desom were arrested in connection with the alleged attack on employees of a bar hotel at Paravur Junction.

The alleged attack at the pump took place on the night of October 16. The accused had filled petrol in their car, but their attempt to pay the amount online had failed. The dispute in this regard led to the accused allegedly beating up the pump employees. They also damaged the pump properties before fleeing. The police took their car into custody.

The melee in the bar hotel took place on October 8. The accused had created a ruckus at the bar the previous day and allegedly assaulted the bar employees in vengeance. They had gone into hiding after the incident.

A team comprising inspector M.M. Manjudas, sub inspectors S. Sreelal and K. Nandakumar, and civil police officers Mahin Shah Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, and K.M. Manoj made the arrests.

