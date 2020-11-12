Five arrested in Perumbavoor firing incident

KOCHI

12 November 2020 21:45 IST

The Perumbavoor police have arrested five persons in connection with an incident in which a person was hacked multiple times and shot at, at Thandekkad near Perumbavoor in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Nizar, 33, and his brother Safeer, 27; Nithin, 27; Althaf, 23; and Ashique, 25; all residents of Vengola. The police took the accused into custody on Wednesday along with the SUV they used to attack the victim.

The victim was identified as Adhil S., 24, of Okkal, who remains in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in the city where he was rushed shortly after the incident.

The victim and the accused used to be friends and the former used to serve as the driver of Nizar for a while. The incident took place reportedly after a skirmish between the victim and Nizar on Tuesday night.

The gang reportedly tried to knock down the victim using an SUV registered in Nizar's name. When the victim swayed out of danger, they emerged out of the vehicle and hacked him before firing at him just below his chest.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), had formed a special investigation group shortly after the incident. He also visited the crime scene.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and Inspectors C. Jayakumar and Basil Thomas and comprising sub inspectors Rins M. Thomas and Saneesh T.R., and senior civil police officers Naushad K.A., and Shibu P.A. made the arrest.