Five arrested in four different cases in Kochi

May 19, 2023 - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Infopark police on Friday on the charge of attacking police personnel on duty.

The arrested are Robin and Albin Sharly from Wayanad. They were accused of attacking and verbally abusing Infopark Inspector and other personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties while engaged in regulating traffic on Seaport-Airport Road on Wednesday evening.

The two had allegedly stopped their vehicle on the road disrupting traffic during peak hours. Police personnel asked them to move the vehicle at which they turned violent. They were overpowered and detained by the police using force.

Robin was an accused in multiple cases at the Pulpally station in Wayanad and the Aluva police station. They were produced in court and remanded.

Man arrested with MDMA

The Fort Kochi police on Friday arrested a man with MDMA and hashish oil.

The arrested is Ajay M.S., 23, of Fort Kochi. Hashish oil weighing 10.6 grams stored in three pet bottles were initially seized. The ensuing interrogation led to the recovery of 7.50 grams of MDMA kept hidden in his house. He was produced in court and remanded.

Theft

The Mulavukad police arrested a man on Friday on the charge of stealing money and documents kept on a motorcycle near the Vypeen fishing harbour.

The arrested is Ashkar, 37, of Puthuvype. The incident took place on Friday morning. A fish stall worker had momentarily kept the cover containing the valuables on the motorcycle. Ashkar, who had come to the harbour on an autorickshaw to collect fish noticed this and reportedly made away with it. He was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage.

Assault

A man was arrested by the Fort Kochi police on the charge of stabbing a fishing worker. The arrested is Salim, 53, of Fort Kochi. The incident took place on Thursday around 4 am. According to the police, the accused stabbed the petitioner on the face using a piece of broken glass after the latter asked for the money he had lent.