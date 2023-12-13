Five arrested in alleged retribution over nursing admission scam

December 13, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom police have arrested five persons in what initially appeared to be an abduction and assault case but turned out to be an act of retribution for an alleged nursing admission scam worth around ₹18 lakh.

The arrested are Raheez, 33, of Ambalapuzha, Krishna N. Nair, 19, of Alappuzha; Nakul S. Babu, 35, of Eloor, Nazarudheen, 27, of Kalamassery, and Jovi Joseph, 28, of Chelakkara. According to the police, eight more, including the key accused, remain to be nabbed in the case. The arrests were made on a petition lodged by one Joshi Mathew, 42, of Chavakkad.

According to the first information report, the first three accused turned up in a vehicle followed by the rest of the 10 accused who abducted the petitioner from Palarivattom on Monday around 11 p.m. They then took him to a hotel in Kakkanad where he was reportedly brutally beaten up with various weapons that left him with a broken bone under his right eye. They then allegedly robbed his car, five sovereigns of gold ornaments, and ₹30,000 before abandoning him on Chittoor Road in Kochi.

“The first accused, Raheez, had collected ₹18 lakh from seven of his relatives and paid it to one Akhil of Thrissur trusting his promise to arrange admission for B.Sc nursing in various private colleges in the State. However, the admissions did not materialise, and it became increasingly difficult for Raheez to face his relatives. It was then the petitioner alerted him that Akhil had gone missing following which the first accused asked the petitioner to turn up at Palarivattom, which he did,” said the Palarivattom police sources.

The accused then wanted the petitioner to tip them off about the whereabouts of Akhil, which the petitioner said he had no clue about. Following this, he was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the accused.

The police said the petitioner himself had cheating cases against him. It is not clear whether the persons who paid for the admission had lodged a petition against Akhil. The Palarivattom police said the particular incident of abduction and assault alone had taken place within their limits.

The Palarivattom police have booked the arrested under IPC Sections 365 (abduction), 395 (dacoity), and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt). The arrested were produced in court and remanded.