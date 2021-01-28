Kochi

Fit India Week inaugurated

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Sports, inaugurated the “Fit India School Week” campaign at Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 at the Naval Base in a virtual event.

Students gave a live online demonstration of various fitness activities on the occasion.

