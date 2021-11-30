Kochi

Fisticuffs over damaged door at council meet in Thrikkakara

Differences over meeting the expenses of repairing the damaged door of the municipal Chairperson’s cabin in the Thrikkakara Municipality ended in fisticuffs between ruling and opposition councillors. Six councillors, including Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, were hospitalised with minor injuries.

The ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and the opposition Left Democratic (LDF) councillors blamed each other for damaging the door. The council meeting on Tuesday saw a proposal being put up for making payment for the repair of the damaged door.

Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said LDF councillors had been targetting her and the ruckus was caused with an aim of bringing her down from the Chairperson’s position. She is among the councillors admitted to a private hospital near Kakkanad. Opposition leader K. Chandrababu of the CPI(M) said the door was damaged by UDF councillors and the opposition objected to repairing it using the official fund of the municipality.


