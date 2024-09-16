Fishmeal producers welcome action by MPEDA against erring unit

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has taken action against a fishmeal processor in Karnataka for engaging in unsustainable and illegal exports. In accordance with Section 36 of the MPEDA Rules 1972, the authority has cancelled the processor’s certificate of registration to address the unsustainable practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPEDA move has been welcomed by the Indian Marine Ingredients Association. On September 16 (Monday), Association president Mohamed Dawood Sait said that the fishmeal industry in India was working towards responsible practices for all processors. He added that addressing non-compliant units like the one penalised by MPEDA was crucial for the industry’s progress towards full sustainability.

He claimed that the Indian fishmeal industry was the third largest in the world and had also entered the Chinese markets. Mr. Sait said that international conventions now require all fishmeal producers to obtain certification for the source of their fishmeal by 2025. He added that Association members use low-value and discarded catch accidentally caught by trawlers as raw materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishmeal industry thus supports fishermen directly by procuring fish that do not have commercial value. The low value catch is then processed. He also claimed that a large chunk of the catch from fishing operations consists of low-value fish, which serves as the raw material for fishmeal processors.

In August, tense scenes erupted along the coast of Kerala due to conflicts between traditional fishermen and those involved in juvenile fishing and pelagic trawling. Traditional fishermen seized boats and fishing gear they alleged were used for the unsustainable practices. The intervention of authorities is expected to foster a more peaceful environment for discussing the issues involved.

A group of traditional fishermen also wrote directly to the Chief Minister demanding his direct intervention to end juvenile fishing and other unsustainable practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.