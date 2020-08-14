Fishing harbours set to begin operations

KOCHI

14 August 2020 21:56 IST

The fishing harbours in the district are likely to open up soon under strict regulations.

Instead of the blanket restrictions that have been in place in all 28 divisions of West Kochi for nearly two weeks now, containment zones or micro containment zones will be put in place after assessing the situation in each division.

The decisions were taken taken at an online meeting convened by V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, with representatives of the Department of Fisheries, police, health officials and people’s representatives, on Saturday.

The Chellanam harbour will be allowed to function from Monday after the place is disinfected. Only workers from within the district, even from containment zones, will be allowed to work from the harbour. Other harbours in the district, including the ones in West Kochi, will begin functioning soon after they have been disinfected. Maintenance work on fishing boats at the Chellanam and Thoppumpady harbours will resume.

The situation in West Kochi continues to remain grave and strict vigil was necessary to contain the spread of the disease, the Minister said.