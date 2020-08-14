Fishing harbours set to begin operations

The fishing harbours in the district are likely to open up soon under strict regulations.
Instead of the blanket restrictions that have been in place in all 28 divisions of West Kochi for nearly two weeks now, containment zones or micro containment zones will be put in place after assessing the situation in each division.
The decisions were taken taken at an online meeting convened by V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, with representatives of the Department of Fisheries, police, health officials and people’s representatives, on Saturday.
The Chellanam harbour will be allowed to function from Monday after the place is disinfected. Only workers from within the district, even from containment zones, will be allowed to work from the harbour. Other harbours in the district, including the ones in West Kochi, will begin functioning soon after they have been disinfected. Maintenance work on fishing boats at the Chellanam and Thoppumpady harbours will resume.
The situation in West Kochi continues to remain grave and strict vigil was necessary to contain the spread of the disease, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath