Kochi

Fishing boats caught in cyclone return

more-in

Over 12 fishing boats, most of them from Tamil Nadu, which were affected by the severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea some 400 nautical miles off Kochi on December 3 reached the Kochi harbour on Thursday, according to a defence press release. Some 10 more boats were expected, it said.

Coast Guard Ship Samar facilitated the safe passage of these vessels from the high seas, the release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 2:18:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/fishing-boats-caught-in-cyclone-return/article30301488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY