Fishing boats break lose, recovered from shipping channel off Vypeen coast

December 20, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A score of traditional fishing boats moored at the Kalamukku Vallakkadavu fish landing centre broke lose on Tuesday morning leaving fishermen and police personnel scrambling to recover the vessels to avoid a grave and dangerous situation.

Fishermen claimed that 20 boats broke lose from the stakes to which they were tied at the fish landing centre in the sturdy flow of low tide water. The boats that broke lose ended up near the shipping channel, close to the natural gas receiving terminal off the Vypeen coast.

Marine police sources said it was a dangerous situation though the boats were recovered finally without causing any damage or accident. No injury to fishermen has been reported. The Mulavukadu police, who were also involved in the recovery operations, said no one was injured in the incident.

P.V. Jayan, a traditional fisherman, said it was a dangerous situation because the fishing boats had floated close to the shipping channel where it could have led to collisions. He added that 20 fishing boats, most of them big ones with inboard engines, were among those that broke lose.

He said some boats sustained damage. But there was substantial damage to stakes in the backwaters off the Vypeen coast, deployed by traditional fishermen who use the stakes as stays for their traditional nets.

Mr. Jayan said the owners of the boats that broke lose would not be liable to pay compensation for the stakes that were damaged because the boat owners had been demanding a safer haven for fishing vessels that use the landing centre, which is owned and operated by a private party.

There are around 70 big fishing boats with inboard engines that use the fish landing centre. There are an equal number of smaller boats, which use outboard engines. They include small fibre boats. It has been the demand of fishermen using the fish landing centre to have better facilities to moor the boats because the flow of water during the tides is strong and boats are often affected.

Traditional fishermen represented by the Kerala Paramparagatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi said the Fisheries department and fisheries cooperative Matsyafed should use this opportunity to sanction sufficient money to build a proper fish landing centre as well as storage and sales facilities for fish from the boats.