Fishers urge govt. to lend helping hand

Fish workers have appealed to the government to help open ice plants as well as to defer the survey for deciding on kerosene permits for fishing boats to late April or early May in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

An appeal to the government by the Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation said confusion prevailed due to the absence of clear directions on fishing operations and catch of sale in the midst of a nation-wide lockdown.

There were also differences of opinion among fishers regarding the sale of catch, especially as there were no police or fisheries personnel at most of the sales points.

Normal fishing operations have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown. Only some gill net boats with up to seven fishermen and thermocol boats are operating. But, the sale of catch is a problem as there may be crowding. Ensuring the supervision of fisheries and police personnel at non-traditional sales points could help fishers sell their catch by turn. The traditional fish landing centres and harbours have been shut in view of the government-led action to contain the pandemic.

Fishers also appealed to the government to ensure the availability of daily provisions along coastal areas. Most of the shops in coastal areas had run out of supplies, said the Federation spokesperson.

The union of fishers has also said that the time to catch fish farmed in paddy fields along coastal areas should be extended to April 31.