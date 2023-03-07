Fishers’ union urges Kerala government to make its stand clear on sea mining

March 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Independent fishermen’s union Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation has demanded that the State government make its stand clear on the Union government’s proposal to mine the seas for minerals.

The proposal is to amend the existing laws on sea mining and to open up the seas for mining activities for recovering various minerals, said a statement issued by the union.

It also alleged that there was a violation of court orders that legislation and amendments to environmental laws should be published in the local languages. However, the Centre, in a hurry, published the amendment proposals only in English.

The union also warned that the move to open up the seas and divide it into different zones for the purpose of mining only on the basis of a report by the Geological Survey of India would be strongly opposed. Iluminite mining on parts of Kerala coast has already resulted in severe sea erosion in these areas, the fishermen claimed. To open up the seas in the midst of this experience is a violation of the rights of fishermen. Around 2.5 lakh direct fishing employment and another million indirect jobs will be hit by the move to mine the seas, the communication from the fishermen’s union said.

As the Centre has called for submission of comments and suggestions on the proposals for amendments to the mining regulations before March 11, the State must pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly against the move to mine the seas, said Jackson Pollayil, president of the union.