Fishers still sore over new fee structure

Traditional fishermen are still sore over the new permit fee of ₹15,000 and may consider a boycott as they cope with a bad fishing season that has lingered into the month of September. The permit fee was initially raised to ₹50,000 but was reduced following negotiations between the Department of Fisheries and fishers’ unions.

Fisheries Department sources said on Sunday that the government order revising both permit fee as well as registration fees was being brought out immediately. The registration fee is imposed based on the length of the vessels and a maximum of ₹25,000 will be applicable, sources added. It was previously fixed at ₹50,000.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent union, said inboard engine boat owners were unhappy because the fishing season had been bad and the government, instead of providing a helping hand, was trying to squeeze the sector. He said the peak fishing season starting with the onset of the monsoon had gone bad. Fish scarcity had haunted the sector over the past two years, he said.

He maintained that the State government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu was paying a monthly pension of ₹5,000 to traditional fishermen as a relief measure during the fishing ban season. Such relief measures should be adopted to save the traditional fishing sector, he said.

The State government had not considered nearly two months of losses on account of bad weather warning. The loss of fishing days has had a big impact on the livelihood earning capacity of the fishermen, he added.