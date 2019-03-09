Kochi

Fishers seek protection of their interests

Coastal Regulation Zone criteria should be revised to protect the interests of fishers instead of those of real estate developers and the tourism industry, a seminar organised here by fishers’ unions has held. Opening the seminar on Thursday, environmentalist Madhav Gadgil said the fishing community across the world faced serious issues including pollution. He also called for the protection of the interests of the fishing community when laws are framed.

Dec 21, 2019

