Fishers’ participation sought for blue economy

The participation of coastal communities including small and marginal fisher folks was required for the blue economy to become effective, said V.N. Attri, Professor Chair of Indian Ocean Rim Studies, Mauritius.

Presenting a paper on ‘Blue economy as a new emerging paradigm in IOR and beyond’ at the international conference on blue economy and aquatic resources, organised by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Mr. Attri said the concept should focus on the use of locally available raw materials.

Addressing a special session of the second Somalia Yemen Development Programme, organised under the auspices of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as part of the seminar, A. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor of KUFOS, said the university was willing to share its skills and innovations with the fishermen of the two countries.

Nomvuyo N Nokwe, secretary general, IORA, said an action plan to revive the fisheries sector in the two countries would be developed.

The seminar will conclude on Saturday with a national colloquium of aqua farmers, scientists, policymakers and industrialists.