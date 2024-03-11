Fishers launch indefinite protest against toll collection at Chellanam mini harbour

March 11, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Fishermen who launched an indefinite relay hunger strike in protest against imposition of toll on those using the mini fishing harbour in Chellanam said the decision to impose toll added to the burden of fishers, who were already reeling under extreme conditions like severe fish shortage and increasing cost of fishing operations.

The indefinite relay hunger strike has been launched under the aegis of independent fishermen’s union Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation. C.R. Neelakantan, social activist, inaugurated the protest near the fish landing centre on Monday. It has been decided that in the coming days the protest will be intensified with more democratic participation in the stir. Besides, boat owners and workers, lorry owners and workers, and small-time fish vendors too are expected to join the protest.

Mr. Neelakantan said that the government must provide support to fishermen, who work to provide a cheap source of food to people. They should be given the consideration they deserve, he said. The protest by fishermen had the support of the larger community of people, he added.

Shiji Thayil, convener of the Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, and Francis Kalathungal and Wilson Pollayil participated. Mr. Kalathungal said that the mini fishing harbour had been set up to provide a safe haven for small fishing boats in the area. The mini harbour is being increasingly used by boats from neighbouring areas too.

The toll rates are high but more boats are using it. He said that the toll amount quoted by the contractor this year had gone up three times the previous year’s level, indicating that there was substantial return. However, the government must intervene on behalf of the fishermen, who have to pay toll for fishing boats and carrier boats. Lorries and vehicles entering the mini harbour area as well as those using bicycles to buy fish and engage in retail sales too have to pay the toll amount fixed for them, he added.