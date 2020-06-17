Fishers’ forums welcome ordinance

Kochi

Call for end to ‘destructive practices’

The National Fish Workers’ Forum and Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation have called for government action to end ‘destructive practices’ like pelagic trawling and use of high-voltage LED systems to attract fish.

The unions said that a ban on such practices would add to measures already being adopted by the government to conserve resources.

Jackson Pollayil of the Matsya Thozhilali Federation said that fishers welcomed the recent ordinance on regulating fish auctions, sale and maintenance of quality of catch sold in the market. However, practices like ‘bull’ and ‘pair’ trawling continued in some places off the coast of Kerala. These need to be ended.

T. Peter of the forum said that fishing harbours developed at government expense should not be monopolised for local fishers but there should be facilities accessible to all groups of fishers.

They also called on the government to continue stringent action against use of chemicals to preserve fish. Criminal charges should be brought against the culprits, they said as they called for measures to end the ‘interference’ of middlemen in the process of selling catch.

The unions said the present laws could ensure better quality fish supplies as well as hygienic condition of fishing harbours and market provided the government stepped in to implement the rules strictly.

They also said that agencies like the marine wing of the police was not equipped to control violations in fishing areas.

Protest day

Meanwhile, Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi has said that it will observe June 22 as a ‘protest day’. The protest action is to highlight demands that include the construction of the Kalamukku fishing harbour. Charles George of the Vedhi said that the government must take action to protect the livelihood of thousands of inland fishers as encroachment of backwaters continued unabated.

The waterbodies were suffering serious pollution as well as encroachment, he said here in a statement. The fishers’ union reiterated its demand for a financial package to tide over the lockdown period and a crunch in fish catch during the season.