Fishers flag concerns over shallow channel, lack of space for vessels at Thoppumpady harbour

June 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The need for dredging the channel, providing space for traditional boats, and the location of the fishing net repairing area are among concerns expressed by stakeholders on the modernisation of the Thoppumpady fisheries harbour, the foundation for which was laid by Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala on Sunday.

A fishing boat operator said the most immediate requirement was the dredging of the channel leading from outer waters into the harbour. “There is hardly any depth for boats, and they now survive solely on their luck. Boats often wade through slush and occasionally get stuck in the muddy channel,” the operator said, adding that financial allocation should be made for annual dredging and maintenance of the required depth to allow smooth handling of fishing boats at the harbour.

The Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, representing traditional fishermen, has demanded that the proposed harbour be provided with sufficient space for traditional boats. Charles George of the Aikya Vedhi said the design of the harbour had taken into consideration only space for trawling boats and purse seine boats. The demand to provide space for traditional boats had been raised earlier, he added.

Meanwhile, the seafood export community welcomed the Union Minister’s call to complete the work before the deadline, taking advantage of the lean fishing season for two months now on account of the trawling ban.

Fishing boat operators expressed concern at the uncertainty over the location of the fish net mending area. Boat operators want the mending area to be located in such a way that there will be no logistical issues in hauling extremely heavy nets. However, they expressed concern that the design of the harbour had provided for space for net mending away from the harbour area, which, according to them, would pose a long-term problem.

Representatives of the Seafood Exporters’ Association and the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association appealed to the Minister to offer financial support to fishing boat workers during the trawling ban period. Similar support was needed for workers at peeling sheds as they too were jobless for around two months in the absence of trawling operations, said a seafood exporter.

Diesel subsidy is another demand that has been repeatedly raised by boat operators. Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of the Boat Operators’ Association claimed that the fuel formed around 70% of the cost of operations, and that fishermen from the State received hardly any subsidy, while their counterparts in Karnataka and Gujarat got substantial government support.