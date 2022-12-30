ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen’s union against toll for using Chellanam harbour   

December 30, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Matsyabandhana Thozhilali Union, an independent union of fishermen, has demanded that the government withdraw the toll imposed on fishing boats and transport vehicles using the Chellanam fishing harbour from December 26.

Fishermen are already reeling under the spiralling cost of fuel, and any move to fleece them in the name of toll for using the harbour cannot be tolerated, said a statement issued by the union.

The union pointed out that the fisher community did not enjoy a steady income. The government, which is unable to ensure fair price for catch by fishermen, is keen to impose a toll on them. It is an anti-worker policy, and the government must withdraw it, the statement added.

