HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen’s union against toll for using Chellanam harbour   

December 30, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Matsyabandhana Thozhilali Union, an independent union of fishermen, has demanded that the government withdraw the toll imposed on fishing boats and transport vehicles using the Chellanam fishing harbour from December 26.

Fishermen are already reeling under the spiralling cost of fuel, and any move to fleece them in the name of toll for using the harbour cannot be tolerated, said a statement issued by the union.

The union pointed out that the fisher community did not enjoy a steady income. The government, which is unable to ensure fair price for catch by fishermen, is keen to impose a toll on them. It is an anti-worker policy, and the government must withdraw it, the statement added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.