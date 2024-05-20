GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fishermen warned against venturing into sea

Published - May 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fishing boats idle at the Ernakulam harbour on Monday.

Fishing boats idle at the Ernakulam harbour on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Indian Meteorological department has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea from the Kerala coast until further notice in view of the heavy wind and rough sea conditions stemming from the rain conditions. The latest warning was issued on Monday even as the Fisheries department makes preparations to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea in view of the onset of the monsoon season.

Safety preparations will also take into consideration the starting of the annual monsoon trawling season from early next month. Fisheries department sources said that the weather warnings issued to fishermen are being relayed to them and efforts are being made to ensure that the fishermen follow the warnings issued by the weather centre as well as the district administration through the Disaster Management Authority.

IMD had warned early on Monday that isolated spells of heavy rain will hit several areas in the State. .

In the meanwhile, traditional fishermen have expressed relief at the spell of rain possibly cooling the near shore waters in the coming days to help them venture out after the rough weather conditions pass. Fishermen’s unions have claimed about one lakh traditional canoe operators as well as large boat workers have been out of employment over the past five months with commercially important species disappearing from coastal water following rise in sea temperature.

The disappearance of Indian mackerels, anchovies and oil sardines have been particularly noticed as these varieties are the mainstay of the traditional segment, which generates the bulk of the employment and also takes care of the nutritional requirements of the state population.

Related Topics

weather / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.