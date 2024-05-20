Fishermen warned against venturing into sea

The Indian Meteorological department has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea from the Kerala coast until further notice in view of the heavy wind and rough sea conditions stemming from the rain conditions. The latest warning was issued on Monday even as the Fisheries department makes preparations to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea in view of the onset of the monsoon season.

Safety preparations will also take into consideration the starting of the annual monsoon trawling season from early next month. Fisheries department sources said that the weather warnings issued to fishermen are being relayed to them and efforts are being made to ensure that the fishermen follow the warnings issued by the weather centre as well as the district administration through the Disaster Management Authority.

IMD had warned early on Monday that isolated spells of heavy rain will hit several areas in the State. .

In the meanwhile, traditional fishermen have expressed relief at the spell of rain possibly cooling the near shore waters in the coming days to help them venture out after the rough weather conditions pass. Fishermen’s unions have claimed about one lakh traditional canoe operators as well as large boat workers have been out of employment over the past five months with commercially important species disappearing from coastal water following rise in sea temperature.

The disappearance of Indian mackerels, anchovies and oil sardines have been particularly noticed as these varieties are the mainstay of the traditional segment, which generates the bulk of the employment and also takes care of the nutritional requirements of the state population.