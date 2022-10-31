Fishermen urge Centre to roll back proposed deep-sea fishing policy

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 31, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Coordination Committee will hold a protest before the Cochin Port Authority office on Wednesday demanding that the Union government roll back its proposals to “hand over deep-sea fisheries resources to monopolies.”

A press release issued by the committee also said that the government should ensure fair price supply of kerosene to fishing boats and that fishermen should get fair price for the catch.

It alleged that the fishing sector was going through a crisis. Though sardine and mackeral catch had improved, fishers were not getting reasonable price for their catch.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah that two big boats would be given to Kerala was an indication that deep seas would be opened to big monopolies. The move would plunge around 900 traditional small boats into serious financial crisis, committee leaders said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fishing industry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app