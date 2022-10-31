Fishermen urge Centre to roll back proposed deep-sea fishing policy

The Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Coordination Committee will hold a protest before the Cochin Port Authority office on Wednesday demanding that the Union government roll back its proposals to “hand over deep-sea fisheries resources to monopolies.”

A press release issued by the committee also said that the government should ensure fair price supply of kerosene to fishing boats and that fishermen should get fair price for the catch.

It alleged that the fishing sector was going through a crisis. Though sardine and mackeral catch had improved, fishers were not getting reasonable price for their catch.

The announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah that two big boats would be given to Kerala was an indication that deep seas would be opened to big monopolies. The move would plunge around 900 traditional small boats into serious financial crisis, committee leaders said.