Fishermen reiterate opposition to sea mining

December 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

Fishermen and marine scientists have reiterated their call to the Union government to desist from rolling out a programme of sea mining as envisaged in the Blue Economy plan of action.

Jackson Pollayil of independent fishermen’s union Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation said both traditional fishermen and others using larger vessels for fishing would be hit hard by sea mining. The impact begins with zoning of the sea, which will result in designation of areas where mining will take place and where fishermen will not be allowed to enter.

At another more consequential level, mining will affect the environment in which fish resources flourish. The impact of bottom trawling is an example of how sea bed disturbances can destroy precious resources, leaving fishermen in dire straits. He also warned of the possibility of unscrupulous elements exploiting the open sea policy to their end resulting in unbridled and uncontrolled mining.

Veteran fisheries scientist Sunil Mohammed said sea mining carried out on a pilot basis off the coast of the US had shown negative impact. The results do not encourage move to mine seas, he added.

According to him, deep-sea mining will result in enormous damage through massive machines digging, dredging, and vacuuming up the ocean floor. It will result in huge sediment plumes deep in the ocean that will drift on currents, smothering marine life, including species not yet discovered. Surface-level processing ships would dump tailings, the waste materials left after the target mineral is extracted, he said in a recent note.

The idea behind Blue Economy is to hand over people’s rights over sea resources to monopolies. Along with destruction of sea resources, the programme being pursued by the Union government will result in alienation of the fishermen community from sources of livelihood, said Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, which has forged an alliance with all like-minded stakeholders to form a broad platform against sea mining.

He said Kerala’s fishing zone was one of the most important in the world. Though Kerala has only around 8% of India’s coast, its fish contribution is 13% to 15%, he added. The fishing zone has one of the largest gene pools of fish resources, and the new policies sound the death knell for these resources, he added.