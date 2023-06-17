Fishermen flag plastic pollution in sea, inland waterbodies

June 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Traditional fishermen from the State have made a submission before Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on the rampant plastic pollution in the sea and inland water systems.

They appealed for help from the Union government to restore waterbodies to their health. A system must be introduced to eradicate plastic waste from the sea and remove silt from inland waterbodies such as Vembanad lake, said N.A. Jain, State secretary of the Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, representing traditional fishermen.

Kerala is one of the first State in the country to launch a campaign to rid the sea of plastic waste under the Suchitwa Saagaram, Sundara Theeram (clean sea, beautiful coast) programme. Twenty-four fishing harbours and landing centres had been brought under the purview of the programme. However, the problem of legacy waste and ghost nets continues to haunt the sea and fishing activities, said Aikya Vedi secretary Charles George.

A recent study by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) points out that “plastic pollution in Vembanad lake is much higher than reported from most estuaries the world over”. The study also said that the estimate for plastic presence was to the tune of 3,005 tonne dry weight of macroplastics in the surfaceone-metre sediment of the lake.

Mr. Jain said there was heavy sedimentation in the Vembanad lake, and that priority should be given to removing silt to help improve the system. Besides, the fishermen’s representatives called for removal of impediments to fishing such as water hyacinth.

Siltation of waterbodies also affects the operation of fishing harbours. Approach channels to harbours have lost depth owing to heavy sedimentation. Dredging the waters is a must for smooth movement of fishing vessels to and from harbours.

Fishermen also appealed to the Union Minister to ensure that permit cards were issued to migrant workers engaged in fishing. A mandatory vessel monitoring system, proper dormitory facilities for workers in harbour areas, and the speeding up of fishing harbour renovation work are other issues that were brought before the Union Minister’s consideration.

Meanwhile, fishermen have drawn the Centre’s attention to a recent notification on possible mining of seas for minerals and metals. These activities will make fishing impossible and result in loss of livelihood of lakhs of fishermen along the Indian coast, said Mr. George.