Fisherman falls off boat near Vypeen, drowns

A fisherman from Karthedam, near Ochamthuruthu, drowned after he fell into the backwaters near the Panchayat Boat Jetty, near Valappu on Vypeen island on Thursday. He was identified as Palalthussery Augustine, 66, said the police.

Fishers from Valappu, near where the accident occurred, said that the fisherman had apparently collapsed and fallen over his boat.

The body was fished out by a team of Fire and Rescue Department personnel, police and local people, who had launched a search immediately after the incident was noticed.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department recovered the body of one of the three persons who went missing in the early hours of Wednesday near Elamkunnappuzha while on a fishing expedition.

The body has been identified as that of Santhosh, 45, from Nayarambalam.