Fisherman falls off boat near Vypeen, drowns

A fisherman from Karthedam, near Ochamthuruthu, drowned after he fell into the backwaters near the Panchayat Boat Jetty, near Valappu on Vypeen island on Thursday. He was identified as Palalthussery Augustine, 66, said the police.
Fishers from Valappu, near where the accident occurred, said that the fisherman had apparently collapsed and fallen over his boat.
The body was fished out by a team of Fire and Rescue Department personnel, police and local people, who had launched a search immediately after the incident was noticed.
Meanwhile, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department recovered the body of one of the three persons who went missing in the early hours of Wednesday near Elamkunnappuzha while on a fishing expedition.
The body has been identified as that of Santhosh, 45, from Nayarambalam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath