Fisherman dies in collision between two boats off Munambam coast

November 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman drowned after two fishing boats collided with each other off the Munambam coast near Kochi amidst heavy downpour on Saturday midnight.

Jose Antony from Kollam died after Nourin Mol, a mechanised fishing boat, collided with Silver Star, a fibre boat that operated from Thoppumpady. The eight crew members on board the fibre boat jumped into the sea after their vessel, that broke into two in the impact of the collision, began to sink.

The crew of the mechanised boat managed to save the other seven fishermen using ropes. The Coastal police have registered a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, for causing death by negligence.

