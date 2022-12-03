Fisheries university to engage lawyer in Supreme Court on V-C issue

December 03, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

A special meeting of the governing council of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) held here on Saturday decided to engage a lawyer of the Supreme Court to protect its interests in a special leave petition filed by former Vice-Chancellor K. Riji John in the apex court against his removal from the post by the Kerala High Court.

The university authorities will fix the lawyer in consultation with the standing counsel of the university in the Kerala High Court. On whether the services of a senior lawyer would be sought as per the note prepared for the governing council meeting, a senior university official pointed out that the decision was to engage a counsel-on-record at the apex court.

When asked why the clearance of the finance officer was not taken on engaging a lawyer in the Supreme Court, he said it was not done in view of the lack of clarity on the fee to be paid to the lawyer. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had asked the authorities to furnish the decisions taken at the governing council meeting, besides asking them to explain their position in the special leave petition filed by Prof. John.

Move opposed

Meanwhile, the Save University Campaign Committee has requested Mr. Khan to take action against M. Rosalind George, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of KUFOS, for convening the meet of the governing council to decide on engage a lawyer of the Supreme Court.

Prof. Rosalind, wife of Prof. John, was appointed as Vice Chancellor in-charge by Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

The committee alleged that the move to appoint a senior counsel in the Supreme Court by spending lakhs was against the rules. The university had no role in the cancellation of the appointment of the former Vice-Chancellor. Why should the varsity engage a senior counsel in the apex court for an appeal against the High Court verdict filed by Prof. John in his individual capacity, it asked.