Fisheries dept. to modernise fishing boats

March 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

One of the key objectives of the programme is to convert wooden boats into steel ones

The Hindu Bureau

The State Fisheries department will launch a programme to modernise fishing boats operating in the district.

One of the key objectives of the programme is to convert wooden boats into steel ones. Setting up ice units and environment-friendly bio-toilets on mechanised boats is also another programme being undertaken by the Fisheries department, said a communication from the Public Relations department here.

The communication said that most of the wooden boats operating in the district were old and dilapidated. These boats endanger the lives of fishermen.

The department has directed boat owners, interested in the programme, to apply to the Vypeen Fisheries Station. The last date for receiving the application is March 22. Phone: 0484-2502768.

