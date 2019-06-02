Fisheries Dept. gears up for trawling ban from June 9

The State Fisheries Department has begun making arrangements for effective implementation of the 52-day trawling ban between June 9 and July 31. As part of the steps being taken, the Department has ordered all trawlers registered outside the State and operating from Kochi to leave the shores before the ban.

All diesel dispensing bunks at fishing harbours and along the coast will be shut during the trawling ban period. However, traditional inboard boats will be supplied fuel from the pumps operated by Matsyafed and selected other dispensing stations, says a press release from the Public Relations Department here.

A meeting of officials from the Fisheries Department, coastal police, officials of the district administration and from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India here on Saturday decided to initiate strict action against those who engaged in juvenile fishing and those who sell chemically preserved fish. Fishers and those employed in peeling sheds will be given free ration during the trawling ban period.

Fisheries Control Room numbers are 0484-2502768, 9496007037, 9496007029; while Marine Enforcement number is 9496007048; Coastal Police Station Azhikode: 0480-2815100; Kochi: 0484-2215006, 1093; Coast Guard 0484-2218969, 1554 (toll free); and Navy 0484-2872354, 2872353.